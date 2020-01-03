BOREDOM BUSTERS: Ipswich offers kids great January fun

Bucketloads of fun and a great hot-weather escape awaits at Robelle Domain’s zero depth water park. Picture: Ipswich City Council

THE Ipswich City Council has some of the best and most innovative school holiday events on offer at its venues this year and they are either free or cheerfully cheap.

There is an award-winning puppet show from Sydney, play sessions offering 80kg or more of LEGO and a bigger, multi-level tunnel to explore with the return of TapeScape.

Bookings are required for some of these events.

Here are seven different and budget-friendly ideas to give a fun twist to the rest of the January holidays:

Get stuck into TapeScape

Explore tunnels, caves and slides made of 115,00m of sticky tape.

Created by US artist Eric Lennartson, the multi-level sensory playground is twice as big as the previous version of TapeScape, which drew record crowds to the Ipswich Art Gallery in 2016.

When and where: The exhibition runs until Sunday, February 16. The Gallery has reopened after Christmas.

Cost: $7 per person, with adults at children's prices. A $20 family pass admits up to 4 people. Children under two years are free.

Details: Socks must be worn on TapeScape. You may bring your own or buy specially designed TapeScape socks at the gallery for $3 a pair, which become yours to keep.

Alex Richter, 7, enjoys the TapeScape installation at the Ipswich Gallery, which is more than twice as big as the previous TapeScape installation. Picture: Ipswich City Council

See a puppet show … or make your own

Don't miss this chance to see Sydney's award-winning Murphy's Puppets in action. Marvel at the wonders of a traditional puppet show as The Frog Prince is performed by the talented

Murphy crew.

Suitable for children from five to 12 years with parents or carers.

When and where: Two shows on January 8; Ipswich Central Library, from 10-11am and at Springfield Central Library. from 1-2pm.

Cost: Free, but bookings are required and joining the waiting list is recommended by library staff, if you miss out.

There are also free puppet-making workshops for children aged 10-17 years.

Bring along an A5 photo of yourself and create a puppet self-portrait.

When and where: Springfield Central Library on January 11, from 10-11.30am and 12-1.30pm.

Cost: Free

See a live stage production of The Frog Prince by Murphy’s Puppets at the Ipswich Central and Springfield Central libraries on January 8. Picture: Ipswich City Council

Make your own 3D bag tag and crafty bag charm

Get ready for school with this fun do-it-yourself workshop with tuition in how to use the computers to design the bag tag and use the 3D printer to create the real thing.

Set your bag apart with a 3D bag tag and a crafty bag charm you made yourself. Library staff will assist with tutoring on the computers and helping children make attractive charms from pompoms, tassels and beads.

When and where: Ipswich Library, January 16, 1-4pm and Springfield Central Library, January 17, 1-4pm

Cost: Free.

Details: Drop in between these times. Bookings not required.

LEGO drop in free play sessions

Each venue will have more than 80kg of LEGO on hand for these free play sessions, giving children a chance to think big with their creations.

Cost: Free

Details: Redbank Plaza Library, January 10, 1-4pm; Ipswich Central Library, January 22, 9am-noon; Springfield Library, January 22, 1-4pm.

Visit the animals at the Ipswich Nature Centre

The Ipswich Nature Centre is open daily during school holidays from 9.30am-4pm (outside school holidays it is closed on Mondays).

See a range of native animals including dingoes, a wombat, rock wallabies, quolls, an emu, bilbies and lace monitors. For a special VIP experience, book a School Holidays Animal Encounter, where you can help zookeepers feed the animals, meet barnyard animals, and learn more about what goes into caring for local wildlife.

Cost: General entry is free - but gold coin donations are gratefully accepted. Tickets for the VIP sessions are $8 for children 12 or under and $10 for students over 12 years. You can book here.

When: VIP session times are:

Monday, January 13, 9am and 11am;

Wednesday, January 15, 9am and 11am;

Friday, January 17, 9am and 11am;

Monday, January 20, 9am and 11am.

Robot Rotation

Meet some machines in the robot "petting zoo" at Ipswich Libraries, with different robots every hour.

Ages 5-17 years, with parents or carers.

When and where: Springfield Central Library on January 20, 1-4pm; Ipswich Central Library on January 24, from 1-4pm.

Get outdoors:

Cool off at Orion Lagoon and Robelle Domain

Escape the heat under the tipping bucket at Robelle Domain's zero depth water park, or have a swim at Orion Lagoon.

Burn off energy at Orion Springfield Central's adventure playground

The huge, million-dollar playground, which opened last year, is four times the size of its former self, and has everything from a merry-go-round and climbing nets, to in-built trampolines and lots of swings.

It also has a custom parkour-inspired obstacle course. The real standout though is the playground's centrepiece - a three-storey climbing tower with a giant slide.

Details: Orion Springfield Central is at Main Street, Springfield Central.