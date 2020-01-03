'Please reply, to one of us, tell someone you're okay'

IN GLENREAGH, New Year's Eve 2019 will be remembered for tragic reasons as the reality of losing a much loved community member became apparent.

Fifth-generation Glenreagh resident and father of two James Green has been identified as the motorcyclist who died on December 31 after crashing outside Coffs Harbour.

While there has been an outpouring of kind words for the unofficial "Mayor of Glenreagh" on Facebook, the social media platform gave a chilling insight into how events unfolded that night.

A post on his Facebook page at 6.50pm was followed by a number of lighthearted comments from friends, undoubtedly buoyed by NYE celebrations.

But banter quickly turned to concern after Mr Green could not be located.

"Can someone just say he's at theirs with flat phone please," said one friend.

As news filtered through the Glenreagh community Facebook page, those ­coming back from Coffs ­Harbour fireworks were being ­diverted due to a motorcycle accident, and the mood quickly turned to one of dismay.

"I don't want to believe it, love you James," another said.

Since then there has been a flood of tributes for Mr Green, who was described as an "amazing father" and "wonderful friend" whose loss would be deeply felt in the community.

Mr Green was well known in the area he had lived and worked in - at Green Bros Glenreagh Sawmill - for many years.

He had even made it his mission to attend the local Anzac Dawn service each year, wearing his great-grandfather's medals.

He told The Daily Examiner at last year's service, he attended it "almost religiously" and thought it was important for his generation to "understand and appreciate" what veterans had been through.

"A lot of the older fellas around town, people might not know who they are or what they have been through," he said.

"Until you see them ­standing at attention with their medals on and you realise they have been through a hell of a lot, it really makes you think."

The crash happened on Coramba Rd, Karangi around 9pm on Wednesday night and police said in a statement passers-by commenced CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived but despite their efforts he died at the scene.

Police urged anyone who may have been driving on Coramba Rd at the time and who may have witnessed or have dashcam footage of the motorbike, to contact Coffs Harbour Police.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has begun and a report will be prepared for the coroner.