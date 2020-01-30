Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Argyle Street in Camden where a girl has partially amputated her hand.
Argyle Street in Camden where a girl has partially amputated her hand.
News

'Brave' girl partially amputates hand in meat grinder

by Christopher Harris
30th Jan 2020 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A seven-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after her hand was partially amputated, after sticking it in a meat grinder in Sydney's southwest.

Ambulances rushed to a business on Argyle St in Camden about 1pm following a call the little girl had stuck her hand in the meat grinder.

The meat grinder was turned on at the time but her right hand was not trapped but sustained serious damage.

A helicopter with a specialist medical team and two ambulances went to the business, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

She has been taken via road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Karen Nichols described the girl's pain as "excruciating".

"There is nothing worse than witnessing a child in distress," she said.

"We were there in minutes and managed to keep her relatively calm while we treated her.

"She is one brave little girl and our thoughts are with her and her family as she recovers in hospital."

Ms Nichols also issued a warning saying kitchen safety was extremely important.

"We urge everyone to be mindful when using anything sharp or hot when preparing food," she said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why it took artist 17 years to write winning song

        premium_icon Why it took artist 17 years to write winning song

        News Ipswich singer songwriter Kim Wright is in shock after taking out a top country music award. And he's revealed the winning song was 17 years in the making.

        Proud Libertarian to run in upcoming council election

        premium_icon Proud Libertarian to run in upcoming council election

        Council News Anthony Bull has decided to run for the Division 2 councillor spot.

        Group’s $70b bid to ‘supercharge’ Springfield

        premium_icon Group’s $70b bid to ‘supercharge’ Springfield

        News Company makes major announcement for fast-growing corridor

        Questions raised over timing of Ash Barty’s semi-final match

        Questions raised over timing of Ash Barty’s semi-final match

        News Major detail leaving many tennis fans unimpressed