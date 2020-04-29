Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are having a baby. Picture: Getty Images
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are having a baby. Picture: Getty Images
Celebrity

Gigi Hadid’s shock baby announcement

by Staff writer
29th Apr 2020 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is reportedly expecting a baby with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik.

According to TMZ, Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant and has been keeping the news a "secret close to her family and friends".

The couple has so far not publicly commented on the news. This is the first baby for the Victoria's Secret model Hadid, 25, and former One Direction member Malik, 27, Page Six reports. TMZ reported that it had confirmed the news with Hadid "family sources".

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she's only a few months along," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The couple and their families are overjoyed."

 

Gigi Hadid is pregnant. Picture: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid is pregnant. Picture: Getty Images

 

Hadid and Malik are currently quarantining together at her family's farm in Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, Hadid posted photos with Malik and her sister Bella Hadid, 23, celebrating her birthday, wearing a pair of high-waisted jeans and a black turtleneck knit and showing off a hint of her baby bump.

The supermodel and the former One Direction singer began dating in 2015 and separated three years later.

View this post on Instagram

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Hadid and Malik sparked reconciliation rumours in December 2019 and were first spotted back together in New York the following month.

They were seen again at New York hotspot Eleven Madison Park for Malik's birthday on January 12, and it's understood they have been together ever since.

"I think that as I get older, well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling," Hadid said in an interview with i-D magazine, published in February.

"I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows?"

 

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, pictured at the Met Gala in 2016. Picture: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, pictured at the Met Gala in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks entertainment gigi hadid supermodel victoria's secret zayn malik

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 48 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 48 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Getting to the heart of what makes a Guide Dog so special

        premium_icon Getting to the heart of what makes a Guide Dog so special

        News We chat to Ipswich Guide Dog handler Heather Kidd on Guide Dog Day

        Photographer captures family life during pandemic

        premium_icon Photographer captures family life during pandemic

        News Photographer documents unusual time through her Front Porch Project

        Flood victim ‘absolutely disgusted’ by State’s behaviour

        premium_icon Flood victim ‘absolutely disgusted’ by State’s behaviour

        News The State Government hopes to pay out just 1 per cent of damages.