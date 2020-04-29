Gigi Hadid’s shock baby announcement

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is reportedly expecting a baby with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik.

According to TMZ, Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant and has been keeping the news a "secret close to her family and friends".

The couple has so far not publicly commented on the news. This is the first baby for the Victoria's Secret model Hadid, 25, and former One Direction member Malik, 27, Page Six reports. TMZ reported that it had confirmed the news with Hadid "family sources".

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she's only a few months along," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Gigi Hadid is pregnant. Picture: Getty Images

Hadid and Malik are currently quarantining together at her family's farm in Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, Hadid posted photos with Malik and her sister Bella Hadid, 23, celebrating her birthday, wearing a pair of high-waisted jeans and a black turtleneck knit and showing off a hint of her baby bump.

The supermodel and the former One Direction singer began dating in 2015 and separated three years later.

Hadid and Malik sparked reconciliation rumours in December 2019 and were first spotted back together in New York the following month.

They were seen again at New York hotspot Eleven Madison Park for Malik's birthday on January 12, and it's understood they have been together ever since.

"I think that as I get older, well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling," Hadid said in an interview with i-D magazine, published in February.

"I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows?"