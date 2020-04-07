Get the taste of the Ekka at home

SHOWBAGS are an exciting Aussie treat often reserved for annual shows like the Ekka and for some, it's the main reason they attend these events.

Some might think that they have missed out entirely this year after the cancellation of the show was announced yesterday, but you can experience a piece of the Ekka from home.

Although you may not be able to ride the Ferris Wheel or look at the state's prized livestock in person, you can now order the showbags online and have them delivered to your house.

You may not be able to attend the show, but you can still get your favourite showbags. Supplied

Chicane Showbags has been involved with the EKKA for 20 years, and co-owner Emily Williams said she was devastated to hear it was cancelled.

"While this is a huge blow for our small business, we understand the health of Australians is the most important thing," Miss Williams said.

"Like many small Australian businesses, we are doing what we can to adapt to the current situation.

"We are pleased to announce that we have made all of our 2020 showbags available online.

"You can order your showbags early this year, and have them delivered direct your door."

More than 65 showbags will be available through to what would have been the Ekka weekend in August, including Nerf, ACDC, and of course, the iconic Bertie Beetle bag.

The kids kitchen set is one of more than 65 showbags available online.

There will also be a range of bags with activities for the kids to do during the health crisis.

"I know many parents are wondering what they will do with their kids if they have to be at home for long periods of time," Ms Williams said.

"We have some great options to keep them entertained."

Chicane Showbags are available at www.showbagshop.com.au.

Read more stories from Toni Benson-Rogan.