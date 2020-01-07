‘Genius’ egg-peeling hack angers internet

A VIDEO showing a man showing off his hack to effortlessly peel a hard-boiled egg - using only a glass and some water - has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

While the person's method has been described as "genius", there's something else going on in the short clip that's got many people very riled up.

The eight-second video shows a man at his sink with a glass in one hand and a freshly boiled egg in the other. After popping the egg into the glass, he fills it up with water and then shakes it vigorously.

The shell then slips off, revealing a ready-to-eat egg.

However, throughout the entire trick the tap is running, which has left many people angry given there are major water shortages around the world including in Australia.

Hundreds have left a stream of furious messages pointing out the glaring "waste", begging anyone who might want to recreate the hack to do it differently.

Turn the tap off first. — Lizzyr (@Lizzyr50183055) January 5, 2020

Nice. But please: stop the water. — Sabine Sikorski (@siktwin) January 5, 2020

it really bothers me that he didn't turn off the faucet — кейли рей арт (@kayleyrayart) January 6, 2020

While I’m impressed by the trick, remember to turn off the tap the next time you do this. Kills me to watch such wastage of water. — Madhuri (తెలుగింటి అమ్మాయి) (@madhuriketa) January 6, 2020

It wasn't clear who shot the original video, but the outrage occurred when Twitter account Back to Nature shared it with its 213,000 followers on Sunday. Since then, it has received more than 70,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Not all of them were negative, though, with some praising the technique, saying it really solves a nightmare cooking problem.

I’ve done this! It totally works — C Okamoto (@cinnylou76) January 5, 2020

That works 😁👍 — Trish (@Trish54984372) January 6, 2020

Genius — Chris Butcher (@Chris_Butcher10) January 6, 2020

ANOTHER VIRAL PEELING HACK

It's not the first time Twitter has gone into meltdown over a kitchen hack, with the world left stunned by a quick and easy method to peel garlic last year.

A video shared online showed someone using a knife, or a pointed blade, to stab individual cloves then pull out each clove quickly and easily from the bulb.

"As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!" the caption read

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 👽 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

The seemingly unknown way of removing cloves from a head of garlic left people shocked and even caught the attention of celebrity mum and model Chrissy Teigen.

"What kind of sorcery is this?!!?!?" one user asked, while someone else said their weekend plans would consist of trying this new method - what they dubbed a "culinary moon landing".

"My life just changed forever," another user quipped, while someone else tweeted: "This kind of info exchange is why the internet exists."

