Gay cannibal ‘marries killer’

An image grab taken on June 6, 2012 from a video uploaded on YouTube shows Luka Rocco Magnotta, a porn actor dubbed the |Canadian Psycho| for allegedly killing and chopping up his lover, posing in Berlin on June 3. Police in Berlin picked up Magnotta, 29, at an Internet cafe on June 4 after a days-long global hunt for the man believed to have murdered his Chinese lover with an ice pick, dismembered his body and filmed the grisly killing. AFP PHOTO / YOUTUBE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT |AFP PHOTO / YOUTUBE| - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == AFP IS USING PICTURES FROM ALTERNATIVE SOURCES AS IT WAS NOT AUTHORISED TO COVER THIS EVENT, THEREFORE IT IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DIGITAL ALTERATIONS TO THE PICTURE'S EDITORIAL CONTENT, DATE AND LOCATION WHICH CANNOT BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ==

A former porn star who was jailed for life for murdering and chopping up his boyfriend in 2012 and then mailing his body parts to schools and political parties in his native Canada has married.

According to The Sun, after signing up to dating forum Canadian Inmates Connect, in June 2015, Luka Magnotta, 34, fell for Anthony Jolin, an armed robber who is serving life for stabbing another inmate to death in the shower, reports The Toronto Sun.

The pair wed on June 26, 2017 at the Port-Cartier Institution, according to TVA Nouvelles.

On his dating profile, Magnotta, who was dubbed the "Canadian Psycho", described himself as a single white male who was seeking a "single white male, 28-38 years of age, white and in shape."

He added: "One who is loyal, preferably educated, financially and emotionally stable for a long term committed relationship.

"If you think you could be my prince charming, send me a detailed letter with at least two photos."

Luka Rocco Magnotta was accused of first-degree murder, defiling a corpse and using the mail system for delivering obscene, indecent, immoral or scurrilous material. Picture: AP Photo/Interpol

A marriage licence from the Palais de justice de Sept-Îles with Magnotta's mother Anna Yourkin listed as a witness enabled the convicts to be legally wed at the Pont-Cartier prison, where they are both serving time for murder.

But Correctional Services Canada says there can be no consummation of the marriage, no honeymoon, or cohabitation.

In December 2014, Magnotta was found guilty of murder after he was nailed by crucial evidence from The Sun.

The gay porn star, model and escort, who filmed himself eating his victim, had admitted killing Chinese student Jun Lin in May 2012, dismembering his body and mailing the wrapped hands and feet to schools and Canadian politicians.

Jun Lin, victim of Canadian porn star Luka Rocco Magnotta, who allegedly dismembered and ate him, and sent body parts through the mail. Picture: Supplied

But it took a jury eight days to throw out a not guilty plea that he was an insane schizophrenic not accountable for his actions - and convict him of the first degree murder of Lin.

Magnotta was also found guilty of harassing Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and MPs, mailing obscene and indecent material, committing an indignity to a body and publishing obscene materials.

Sun reporter Alex West played a key role in the trial, testifying as to how he confronted Magnotta at a dingy hotel near Wembley Stadium in 2011 about sick internet videos of kittens being killed. That horrific act led Magnotta to be sought by animal rights groups.

Six months after uploading the sick videos, male escort Magnotta killed Lin, 33, and filmed himself apparently eating the corpse with a knife and fork.

He dumped the headless torso and a dead dog in bin bags outside his Montreal flat, and fled his homeland.

He was finally arrested in Berlin, reading reports of his crime in an internet cafe.

A poem he wrote, which he sent with a body part to a school read: "Roses are red, violets are blue, the police will need dental records to identify you. Bitch."

Interest in the Magnotta case has been renewed after the Netflix show Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, which delves into the case and how he was finally captured and brought to trial.

