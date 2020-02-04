Garbage truck tip on Centenary Highway

Queensland Fire Service was called out to the Centenary Highway at 11:50am today after reports of smoke coming out of the rear of a garbage truck.

Firefighters released the trucks load onto the side of the road and were in action with high pressure hoses working to stop the fire.

The rubbish continued to smolder and firefighters continued to turn rubbish over until the fire was out.

Queensland Police Service took over at 12:20pm coordinating traffic and the disposal of rubbish and left the scene soon after.

Queensland Amulance Service was not called to the scene as no one was injured.