GALLERY: Looking back at our beloved Ipswich Show

THIS year there will be no Dagwood dogs dripping in tomato sauce, no Bertie Beetle show bags, or no dodgem cars for people of all ages to enjoy as organisers of the Ipswich Show made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2020 festivities due to COVID-19.

The decision to cancel this year’s event was in line with the Federal Government’s rule on mass gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly virus, meaning the beloved show, which has brought joy to Ipswich families since 1866, could not go ahead.

Every May the Ipswich Showgrounds came alive with the sound of children’s laughter, screams from people who were flung into the air on some hair-raising ride, and the sounds of farm animals parading in front of the judges with their owners hoping to take home a pretty ribbon.

While we can’t attend this year, here is a look back at some of the best photographs taken from previous shows.