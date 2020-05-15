Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

GALLERY: Looking back at our beloved Ipswich Show

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
15th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year there will be no Dagwood dogs dripping in tomato sauce, no Bertie Beetle show bags, or no dodgem cars for people of all ages to enjoy as organisers of the Ipswich Show made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2020 festivities due to COVID-19.

The decision to cancel this year’s event was in line with the Federal Government’s rule on mass gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly virus, meaning the beloved show, which has brought joy to Ipswich families since 1866, could not go ahead.

Photos
View Gallery

Every May the Ipswich Showgrounds came alive with the sound of children’s laughter, screams from people who were flung into the air on some hair-raising ride, and the sounds of farm animals parading in front of the judges with their owners hoping to take home a pretty ribbon.

While we can’t attend this year, here is a look back at some of the best photographs taken from previous shows.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local meatworks has council support

        premium_icon Local meatworks has council support

        News Mayor congratulates local meatworks for staying on track

        Singles turn to digital love in time of isolation

        premium_icon Singles turn to digital love in time of isolation

        Dating 'I think COVID-19 has changed the way we all communicate in general'

        Region's Nurse, Midwife of the Year announced

        premium_icon Region's Nurse, Midwife of the Year announced

        News West Moreton Health announce Nurse and Midwife of the Year

        Lions Reserve to be a game changer for women’s sport

        premium_icon Lions Reserve to be a game changer for women’s sport

        News Springfield reserve to act as new home for leagues women’s team