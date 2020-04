Toni Benson-Rogan Full Profile Login to follow

IPSWICH will commemorate Anzac day in a vastly different way this year, so why not take a look back at how the region paid respect to its veterans in 2019.

Last year, services were held at 21 locations across Ipswich and the Scenic Rim, with Queensland Times photographers capturing 90 photos from the events.

Let me know how you are spending Anzac Day at toni.benson-rogan@qt.com.au.