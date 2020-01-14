Fundraising queen‘s grand gesture for Qld wildlife hospital
BUSHFIRE mega-fundraiser Celeste Barber is throwing her celebrity status behind another worthwhile cause.
The star Tweed Heads comedian, who has used her social media fame to raise a staggering $51 million for NSW rural firies, is backing a special fundraiser for Currumbin Wildlife Hospital on the Gold Coast.
Coast surf school Surfing Services Australia, owned by former Australian surfing champ Mark Richardson, is holding the fundraiser at Currumbin Alley this Friday.
Guests will be able to take part in a surfing lesson followed by a yoga session.
Organisers say Barber will be among special guests dropping in, alongside surfing greats Joel Parkinson, Mark Occhilupo and Dean 'Dingo' Morrison.
The Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, on the grounds of Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, opened 30 years ago and has grown to be one of the busiest wildlife hospitals in the world.
It admits more than 12,000 animals a year, including 600 koalas - some of which were injured in recent bushfires.
The hospital recently received $1 million from the Federal Government to help it cope with record admissions following the bushfires.