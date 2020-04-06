Funding prepares rural town for post-pandemic boom

ART TRAIL: The region hopes the silo art can launch a Queensland trial like they have in NSW and Victoria, featuring impressive art like this one in Lascelles. ANDY ROGERS

IN THE grips of drought, many rural towns like Yelaborn were at risk of being forgotten, but one colossal art project has vowed to renew regional optimism.

Using an estimated 1000L of paint and $90,000 worth of combined funding, stage two in the Yelaborn Silo Art Trail has been officially unearthed.

Entitled 'When the Rain Comes', the artistic minds behind the project, The Brightsiders, said it was a tribute to the perseverance of the region's residents.

"We're called The Brightsiders because we like to have an optimistic outlook on things but in the first phase we were definitely struck by the drought and the effect it was having on the industry in the area, but also the toughness and adaptability of people like farmers who were working in those environments," artist Jordan Bruce said.

"We liked the image of a child representing hope and optimism, and a child playing in the water which is the reference to rain coming."

The team, which completed the first project in June last year, said they were shocked by the palpable change they noticed when they returned this time round.

"We saw grass growing where there was only dirt before," Mr Bruce said.

"We were really happy to see more greenery and that water had landed in the town, and people were optimistic about this year."

Mr Bruce's hope was that it could establish a silo art trail for Queensland, and offer tourism to areas often overlooked by travellers.

"We're Queensland based artists and we're very interested in bringing new people to these small towns and providing an income and interest to small businesses that often are forgotten," he said.

"I like to think people like grey nomads get a chance to specifically get out to Yelaborn and get a coffee or meal in the pub and bring in money so the people in that town can flourish and stay and continue to grow."

A Goondiwindi Council spokesperson said travellers were already planning their trips to the region, once the current pandemic was over .

"Many people have said they now want to visit Yelarbon to see the artwork for themselves and we've heard from people who are planning a trip (after the current lock-downs) to the town specifically to see the silos, and even from people who are changing their travel itinerary to be able to drive through the town," they said.

"The painting is a huge project for the town and its completion is a great success for the wider region's community, being perfectly positioned to benefit from the booming popularity of the national silo art trail."