Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LET THEM PLAY: Junior representative cricket programs are to start in June.
LET THEM PLAY: Junior representative cricket programs are to start in June.
Sport

Fun to begin with return of juniors

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
11th May 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: In a positive sign for sportspeople everywhere, the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association will start junior representative coaching programs on June 12.

IWMCA president Mike Stoodley confirmed the region's leading under-14 players would commence their off-season training clinics.

He said the decision to hold the sessions was made in response to the State Government's announcement of its road map to restarting community sport.

"Community sport is back on the radar and we'll be hooking in as soon as we can," he said.

Stoodley said Johnno Gibbs and Nev Paulsen had been in charge of the program for several seasons and had done a sensational job upskilling the talented young guns.

"They have been instrumental,' he said.

"It has been a great effort."

coronavirus health risk isolation breach junior sports
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water security not forgotten in pandemic emergency

        premium_icon Water security not forgotten in pandemic emergency

        Community Supporters of the proposed new water scheme to service Queensland’s ‘Salad Bowl’ say water security to keep producing world-leading fruit and vegetables is as important...

        How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        premium_icon How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        Education Survey lays bare stress levels of Qld school principals

        What rejig means for factional balance of power

        premium_icon What rejig means for factional balance of power

        Politics Labor Left loses some influences in Qld Cabinet reshuffle

        University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Education Coronavirus Qld: CQU set to slash hundreds of jobs