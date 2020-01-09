Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Redbank Dental Centre practice manager Amanda Schwertfeger with a car full of donations for Eucalypt Homes Queensland owner Toni Bale.
Redbank Dental Centre practice manager Amanda Schwertfeger with a car full of donations for Eucalypt Homes Queensland owner Toni Bale.
News

Full to the brim: Thousands of goodies donated for bushfire victims

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
9th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich business that put their hands up to collect donations for bushfire victims has been overwhelmed by the community’s generous spirit, after being inundated with thousands of goods such as clothes, linen, food, medical supplies and toys.

Redbank Dental Centre partnered with Eucalypt Homes Queensland to collect items that will assist the many families and individuals who face the hard task of rebuilding their lives following the devastating fires in New South Wales.

Amanda Schwertfeger and Kaye Wooderson with many of the donations that were generously given by the Ipswich community.
Amanda Schwertfeger and Kaye Wooderson with many of the donations that were generously given by the Ipswich community.

Practice manager Amanda Schwertfeger said she was “amazed by the community spirit”.

“We had been trying to figure out something that we as a practice could do to help the bushfire victims and when we saw a post by Eucalypt Homes Queensland asking for people to be donation points, we put our hands up straight away,” she said.

“One of the reasons why we chose to help Eucalypt Homes Queensland was because they organised storage and distribution of all the donated goods to those who need it most, so it won’t just be sitting in a shed somewhere.

“We thought we would only get a few donations, but we were blown away by what we received.

“The donations just kept pouring in and within a few hours two of our surgery rooms were full, as well as the kitchen.

“It was amazing to see.”

Redbank Dental Centre was inundated with donations to help those impacted by the bushfires.
Redbank Dental Centre was inundated with donations to help those impacted by the bushfires.

The staff were able to fill 15 cars to the brim, as well as three utes and a large trailer with everything they received.

“We thought we would only get a few car loads worth of items, so to have this much is incredible,” Ms Schwertfeger said.

“We also had our second practice in Tarragindi take a van full as well.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated because we were so overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity.”

Redbank Pitcher from Redbank Dental Centre with bags of donations that were dropped in.
Redbank Pitcher from Redbank Dental Centre with bags of donations that were dropped in.

The practice is no longer taking donations, however, if you would like to donate items, you can phone Eucalypt Homes Queensland on 0414 272 568 or email office@eucalypthomes.com.au.

Eucalypt Homes Queensland is based in Jimboomba.

Jenny Patrick from Redbank Dental Centre with a trailer load of donations.
Jenny Patrick from Redbank Dental Centre with a trailer load of donations.
Ipswich Advertiser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National service cut honeymooners short

        premium_icon National service cut honeymooners short

        News Ipswich couple Graham and Dulcie Hawkins recently celebrated an amazing 50 years of marriage at Brothers Leagues Club.

        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Health Ipswich kids are spending more than double the amount of time indoors and on...

        IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Consultation and interim solution for Ipswich interchange

        premium_icon Consultation and interim solution for Ipswich interchange

        News Consultation for upgrades to the troublesome Mt Crosby Rd Interchange will begin...