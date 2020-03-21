Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle
Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle
News

FULL LIST: Flights linked to Qld coronavirus cases

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
21st Mar 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has released the list of flight details associated with the state's novel coronavirus cases.

Public health units are in the process of contacting all passengers identified as close contacts with a confirmed case.

coronaviruspromo

Another 37 cases were recorded in Queensland over the last 24 hours, taking the state's total to 221.

If you have been on the relevant flights and rows listed, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

The only people who need to self-quarantine for 14 days are those who are in the identified rows of the flights listed.

 

 

Originally published as FULL LIST: Flights linked to Qld coronavirus cases

More Stories

airlines coronavirus disease flights

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions, saying there will be a strict new limit imposed on people in group spaces.

        Cancelled Catholic Church events

        premium_icon Cancelled Catholic Church events

        News Coronavirus has caused certain church events to be cancelled

        Paedophile sexually abused girls and filmed them in shower

        premium_icon Paedophile sexually abused girls and filmed them in shower

        Crime Brave women front their childhood abuser who filmed them