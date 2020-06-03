Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Man using smartphone during workout at home. Online personal trainer or on mobile phone. Internet fitness class or video course. Taking a break. Lazy guy with cellphone while training.
Man using smartphone during workout at home. Online personal trainer or on mobile phone. Internet fitness class or video course. Taking a break. Lazy guy with cellphone while training.
News

FULL LIST: Find out when your gym will reopen

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 4:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

From Monday 1 June at noon, gyms were allowed to reopen with a maximum capacity of 20 people allowed inside at any one time.

Gyms have been readily preparing to welcome back their members with many planning to reopen their doors this week.

Gyms that usually trade 24/7 will only be opened during staffed hours, with many extending their staffing hours to accommodate for the change.

Booking systems will also be in place to ensure only 20 people are allowed in at any one time.

Here’s a list of the gyms in Ipswich that will open this week:

ANYTIME FITNESS SPRINGFIELD LAKES – will reopen this Friday at 5am. Existing members must book through the gyms website to be able to exercise.

Anytime Fitness Redbank Plains, Anytime Fitness Yamanto, Anytime Fitness Goodna and Anytime Fitness Ripley Sinnamon Park will all reopen this Friday at 5am.

Club manager Anytime Fitness Springfield
Club manager Anytime Fitness Springfield

SNAP FITNESS WEST IPSWICH – Snap Fitness was one of the first gyms to reopen – reopening there doors today. For more information visit www.snapfitness.com.

Snap Fitness Yamanto also opened today.

TEMPLE FITNESS BOOVAL – Opened up again today and will continue to hold on charging members fees and instead charge members per session. For more information visit their Facebook page or call 3143 1280.

Gyms are opening back up.
Gyms are opening back up.

BODY SWITCH HEALTH AND FITNESS – Reopened today. Private sessions are available. For more information visit their website.

gym reopening
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elite schools face exodus, revenue drop

        premium_icon Elite schools face exodus, revenue drop

        News These high-priced private schools together made a $14 million surplus last year. But they’ve been warned they risk losing money this year.

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020

        -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        premium_icon -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        Weather Parts of state wake up to coldest morning of the year so far

        IN COURT: Full names of 73 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 73 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court