FULL LIST: Find out when your gym will reopen

Man using smartphone during workout at home. Online personal trainer or on mobile phone. Internet fitness class or video course. Taking a break. Lazy guy with cellphone while training.

From Monday 1 June at noon, gyms were allowed to reopen with a maximum capacity of 20 people allowed inside at any one time.

Gyms have been readily preparing to welcome back their members with many planning to reopen their doors this week.

Gyms that usually trade 24/7 will only be opened during staffed hours, with many extending their staffing hours to accommodate for the change.

Booking systems will also be in place to ensure only 20 people are allowed in at any one time.

Here’s a list of the gyms in Ipswich that will open this week:

ANYTIME FITNESS SPRINGFIELD LAKES – will reopen this Friday at 5am. Existing members must book through the gyms website to be able to exercise.

Anytime Fitness Redbank Plains, Anytime Fitness Yamanto, Anytime Fitness Goodna and Anytime Fitness Ripley Sinnamon Park will all reopen this Friday at 5am.

Club manager Anytime Fitness Springfield

SNAP FITNESS WEST IPSWICH – Snap Fitness was one of the first gyms to reopen – reopening there doors today. For more information visit www.snapfitness.com.

Snap Fitness Yamanto also opened today.

TEMPLE FITNESS BOOVAL – Opened up again today and will continue to hold on charging members fees and instead charge members per session. For more information visit their Facebook page or call 3143 1280.

BODY SWITCH HEALTH AND FITNESS – Reopened today. Private sessions are available. For more information visit their website.