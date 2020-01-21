Full list of council candidate donations and expenditure

A map of the final Ipswich City Council councillor divisional boundaries.

COUNCIL candidate donations have exceeded $36,000 with two months until the 2020 local government elections.

Here is the full list of what has been disclosed so far.

Gary Duffy:

$5000 donated by Cornelia Turni on 15/09/19

Toni Gibbs:

$20,000 donated by Robert James Gibbs on 22/11/29

Teresa Harding:

$3000 donated by Woodend Distributors Pty Ltd on 19/09/19

$3000 donated by Woodend Distributors Pty Ltd on 24/10/19

$2000 donated by Children First Learning Centres Pty Ltd on 30/10/19

$500 donated by Ian Berry on 1/11/19

Kate Kunzelmann:

$100 donated by John Fraser on 27/08/19

$200 donated by Sharon Mitchell on 19/12/19

Ursula Monseigneur:

$500 donated by Michele Knight on 4/10/19

David Pahlke:

$1000 donated by David Allen Pahlke on 8/05/19

James Pinnell:

$1000 donated by Directed Ethical Investment Pty Ltd on 8/01/20