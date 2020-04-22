Free cabaret show tonight

Cabaret goes online

FOR anyone who is missing the thrill of a live show, your prayers have been answered thanks to one local performer and the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Ipswich born and bred cabaret performer Rebecca Grennan Djapovic will present a solo show broadcast from her home, bringing her years of experience performing in musical theatre tours including one tour with Hugh Jackman.

Bec will perform The Glass Half Full Show, an uplifting hour-long cabaret show that focuses on the positives during a pandemic.

The show was first performed in Sydney’s Bar Me, and it features songs from many Australian artists, along with original work.

With all live venues closed temporarily due to the current health crisis, the show will be broadcast live on social media for free.

Bec is at home schooling a child in prep while rehearsing, but tonight her home will be transformed for the broadcast.

“I had another show at the Civic Centre that was pushed back to October so this show has been devised solely for an online audience,” Mrs Djapovic said. “There are songs about being isolation, things people miss during this pandemic, and lots more.

“We’ve had to look at the space we’re working in, and create some mood. The camera has been set up and we’ve figured out the pre-show set up, the countdown and so on. It’s so weird doing it from home, but there’s also a kind of freedom as this is where I hibernate so I’m comfortable.”

Bec has worked in entertainment since she left Ipswich Girls Grammar School, and it is a job that has taken her around the world.

“From about the age of 17 to 22 I was working in Japan as a performer, then I was cast in Happy Feet to do motion capture work for two years which was awesome,” Bec said. “I devised my first cabaret at 23 and in doing that I wanted to position myself as a singer/actor rather than a dancer.

“Cabaret is making a comeback, it’s such an intimate form of theatre, and allows you to be yourself, bringing people into your world. Traditionally there is a slight slant on it, but it can be anything you want it to be.”

After the show, Bec will go back to being a supermum while schools remain closed.

“Right now I’m enjoying the home schooling as I’ve taught before in the performing arts, it’s challenging while creating the show at the same time, but I’m doing the best I can.

“I hope that people get a sense of connection out of the show, and enjoy something that they can relate to. I just want to create a reprieve from all the isolation. There’s a section called Quarantunes which contains lots of my favourites.”

Visit the Ipswich Civic Centre Facebook page for the live broadcast tonight at 7.30pm