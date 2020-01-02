Freaking scary trailer for horror sequel

The horrors didn’t end with the first movie

Just when you thought it was safe to breathe audibly again.

The alien monsters from A Quiet Place are back, and now they're joined by villains with a human face.

A Quiet Place Part II, the follow-up to the wildly successful 2018 movie A Quiet Place, has dropped its first full trailer and it looks as tense and harrowing as the original.

The first movie followed the Abbott family as they tried to survive an apocalyptic future (and now our present, eeeep!) where aliens with incredibly sharp hearing pounced on every sound and tore people's heads off.

The Abbotts are leaving home

That movie ended (SPOILERS AHEAD) with the death of John Krasinski's Lee Abbott, sacrificing himself so his kids could escape, and the remaining Abbotts discovered the creature's weakness - a sound made by daughter Regan's cochlear implant.

The movie, written and directed by Krasinski and starring real-life wife Emily Blunt, was a surprise hit in 2018, bringing in $US340 million at the box office from a budget of $US20 million.

So, naturally, there was going to be a sequel.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer for A Quiet Place Part II sees the family on the move before coming across a man (Cillian Murphy), who looks a lot like the grizzly Krasinski. That's when we get a hint that aliens aren't the only monsters in this post-apocalyptic world.

Not John Krasinski but may as well be

Krasinski returns as the writer and director of the sequel while Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds are back along with new cast members Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place Part II will hit Australian cinemas on March 19.

