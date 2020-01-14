Four youths pulled from roof of detention centre

POLICE have been called in to help remove a group of inmates from the roof of a notorious juvenile detention centre in Sydney's west

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command were called to the facility just after 12:30 pm following reports of youths on the roof.

Officers lead one of the youths away from the building. Picture: 7News

Two of the youths on the roof. Picture: 7News



Local police were assisted by specialist commands and staff from Youth Justice NSW in the operation.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Communities and Justice said there are no known injuries at this point.

"Youth Justice Staff and Corrective Services are responding to an incident at Cobham Youth Justice Centre," she said.

"Up to four detainees are involved. No injuries have been reported at this time."

The incident was peacefully resolved several hours later.