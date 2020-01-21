Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four people have been saved while swimming at Sunshine Coast beaches today. Picture: Brendan Radke
Four people have been saved while swimming at Sunshine Coast beaches today. Picture: Brendan Radke
News

Four rescued in less than an hour at Coast beaches

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have been rescued from Sunshine Coast waters in less than an hour today as lifesavers urge beachgoers to exercise extreme caution.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Coolum Beach about 11.50am after two people were caught in a rip.

The male and female were helped out of the water, off David Low Way, and were taken to Nambour Hospital in stable conditions as a precaution.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s were also helped from the water at Maroochydore about 40 minutes later.

The QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident off Alexandra Parade about 12.35pm and transported the pair to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

beach rescue beach safety surf life saving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of council candidate donations and expenditure

        premium_icon Full list of council candidate donations and expenditure

        Council News COUNCIL candidate donations have exceeded $36,000 with two months until the 2020 local government elections.

        IN COURT: Full names of 121 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 121 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        premium_icon Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        News A self-proclaimed scientist planned to make CBD oil from his plant

        Wannabe daredevil scales 15 storey building, lands in court

        premium_icon Wannabe daredevil scales 15 storey building, lands in court

        News Habit of high risk behaviour includes sitting on a crane