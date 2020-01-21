Former mayor’s alleged boast to developers

A FORMER adviser to Luke Smith has told a court that the former Logan mayor told developers he had the ability to "influence and change" restrictions on development applications.

Mark Robert Pascoe, Mr Smith's campaign manager in 2016 before becoming a policy adviser, claimed the conversation happened "numerous times" between Mr Smith, who was then the council's economic development chair before he was elected mayor, and developer SKL Cables, which had lodged a DA for a 15-storey building at 22 Carol Ave, Springwood.

The court heard SKL Cables also donated more than $40,000 to Mr Smith's election fund, Logan Futures.

Ex-Logan mayor Luke Smith arrives at Beenleigh Magistrates Court mobbed by media. Picture: Glenn Hunt.

The former mayor of Logan is in court today to find out whether he will stand trial for offences allegedly uncovered by the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra.

Timothy Luke Smith, 50, elected as Luke Smith, is charged with two counts of perjury, relating to statements he allegedly gave to the CCC as part of their 2017 investigations, one of failing to update his register of interests, and one of official corruption in his former role as mayor.

The committal hearing in Beenleigh Magistrates Court is listed to run for five days.

