Former councillor ‘not tempted’ by lure of upcoming election

NO REGRETS: Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald enjoyed his time in the Lockyer Valley Regional Council but will remain in state politics. Photo: Ali Kuchel

AS THE local election approaches, rumours fly as voters deliberate on who is and isn’t lured by the prospect of being on the region’s decision making frontline.

One Lockyer Valley pollie – whose political career launched in council – said the upcoming election had not tempted him back to local politics.

State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald won his seat when Ian Rickuss retired in 2017.

Mr McDonald left behind a career in the Lockyer Valley Regional Council but remained in the region, moving to an office just across the road.

He said he didn’t leave behind his council position or role as Officer-in-Charge at the Laidley Police Station due to any “dissatisfaction”.

“There are quite a few things I do miss – it may be cliche but you do miss the people,” Mr McDonald said.

“I really enjoyed both but the opportunity came along to step up to the state level.”

It was the opportunity to have a “larger impact” that appealed to him.

“I’d had an interest in state politics for a long time,” he said.

“And, while I had an interest, you don’t really know what it’s like until you get in there, like everything in life.”

More than two years into the role, Mr McDonald remains glad he made the leap.

“It’s great to be a part of some really exciting opportunities for our future,” he said.

“Particularly the fight for water security.”

While he was able to remain in his police officer role while involved in local politics, he had to say goodbye to both when he was elected to represent the Lockyer electorate.

But the experience wasn’t in vain.

“The skills from council and policing – understanding the community, understanding legislation, applying those things – are really transferable to the state,” he said.

“The police and council roles are both service roles – we help people, same as this role.”

For Jim, the answer to whether or not the upcoming election was an opportunity to return to his old stomping ground, is a resounding no.

“I made the decision to come to state for the right reasons and it wouldn’t be the right reasons to go back to local,” he said.