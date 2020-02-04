Significant rainfall expected over next 48 hours

According to BoM, another deluge of rain is expected to hit the southeast over the next two days.

According to BoM, another deluge of rain is expected to hit the southeast over the next two days.

HEAVY rainfall up to 50mm is predicted to fall on parts of the southeast on Wednesday, with the Bureau of Meteorology urging residents to pack the umbrella before leaving the house.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said a current trough passing over the state will bring good rainfall for the Ipswich, Somerset and Lockyer regions.

"The biggest day for rainfall will be Wednesday. The trough that is currently passing through the state could bring 50mm plus of rain," the spokesperson said.

"It will be a similar story on Thursday, but we could see a lower total of rainfall, roughly between 30-40mm.

There's also the chance of thunderstorms, but by Friday it should start to ease back to normal."

Overcast skies have brought a slight relief in temperatures, but it is not expected to last long.

"It's not until Friday that we will get to the low 30s again before the temperatures begin to drop closer to the normal average," the spokesperson said.

Friday will see a top of 30C after a warm night of 21C.

There is an 80 per cent chance of rain for Saturday, with the mercury tipped to reach 28C.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with more showers but a top temperature of 30C.

As of Tuesday morning, Somerset, Wivenhoe and Moogerah Dam all missed out on a small top up, recording zero on the rain gauge.

The heaviest rainfall on Tuesday night was felt in Mt Crosby, which received 12mm of rain.

Goodna recorded 8mm, Colleges Crossing received 7mm, Gatton got 6mm and Lowood with only 4mm.