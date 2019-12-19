Force to use plastic bags for her toilet

Casey Singh and her daughter Inda has taken homeless woman Kayleen Moore into her Thagoona home.

SINCE becoming homeless earlier this year, life has been really rough for Kayleen Moore.

The 42-year-old struggled to pay her bills while when living in a rental property off the money she received from Centrelink.

When she was kicked out of the property, she was forced to move to the streets.

“I had a car but it wasn’t registered, so I moved it a few doors up the road and I lived there for a few months,” she said.

“I used to use a bucket to wash myself, but that started to affect me, so then I started using wipes.”

When Kayleen’s car was removed, that’s when she set-up a small tent made of tarps in a ditch.

“I used sticks to hold up the tarps, and I had a few blankets to put on top of that,” she said.

“I was using a jumper as a pillow.”

Numerous complaints to the council meant she had to move around to different parks.

“I wasn’t causing a disturbance. I’m so quiet. Even my dog doesn’t bark.”

Kayleen was forced to bathe in fountains where possible, and was going to the bathroom in plastic bags.