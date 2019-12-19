Force to use plastic bags for her toilet
SINCE becoming homeless earlier this year, life has been really rough for Kayleen Moore.
The 42-year-old struggled to pay her bills while when living in a rental property off the money she received from Centrelink.
When she was kicked out of the property, she was forced to move to the streets.
“I had a car but it wasn’t registered, so I moved it a few doors up the road and I lived there for a few months,” she said.
“I used to use a bucket to wash myself, but that started to affect me, so then I started using wipes.”
When Kayleen’s car was removed, that’s when she set-up a small tent made of tarps in a ditch.
“I used sticks to hold up the tarps, and I had a few blankets to put on top of that,” she said.
“I was using a jumper as a pillow.”
Numerous complaints to the council meant she had to move around to different parks.
“I wasn’t causing a disturbance. I’m so quiet. Even my dog doesn’t bark.”
Kayleen was forced to bathe in fountains where possible, and was going to the bathroom in plastic bags.