FOR SALE: Nimbin’s million dollar properties

HOT PROPERTY: Domain is advertising five properties near Nimbin which are listed for more than $1,000,000. Photo: Supplied

WITH everything from properties with subdivision approval to farm stays and plantations, there are plenty of properties for sale in the Nimbin area.

FOR SALE: This 256 acre property at 67 Barnes Rd, near Barkers Vale is listed by Nimbin Lifestyle Real Estate for $1,500,000. Photo: Nimbin Lifestyle Real Estate

67 Barnes Rd - $1,500,000

This 103ha (256 acre) property at 67 Barnes Rd, near Barkers Vale, is listed by Nimbin Lifestyle Real Estate for $1,500,000.

The rural property has two titles and approved boundary adjustment, and is advertised with approvals for subdivision into three smaller lots.

The listing said the property is a "wonderful opportunity for the keen investor looking to offer lifestyle properties in a peaceful and varied landscape".

FOR SALE: This farm stay retreat at 449A Gungas Rd is listed by both @realty and Nimbin Hills Real Estate, offering "multiple craftsman-built dwellings" at a price of $1,400,000. Photo: @realty

449A Gungas Rd - $1,400,000

This farm stay retreat has once again hit the market and is listed by both @realty and Nimbin Hills Real Estate.

The rural Gungas Rd property offers "multiple craftsman-built dwellings" and is listed as "perfect for the passive income" at a price of $1,400,000.

The listing said the property is not being sold as a business but "the infrastructure remains for those looking to start a retreat centre, or continue the B&B".

"Alternatively it would suit the extended family as there are three separate dwellings and plenty of room between for privacy," the listing says.

FOR SALE: Listed as "endless potential on city limits" 2486 Nimbin Rd sits on 24ha (60 acres) and is offered by Nimbin Hills Real Estate for $1,200,000. Photo: Nimbin Hills Real Estate

2486 Nimbin Rd - $1,200,000

Listed as "endless potential on city limits" 2486 Nimbin Rd sits on 24ha (60 acres) and offers views of the Nimbin Rocks.

The property is offered by Nimbin Hills Real Estate and is advertised as having seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and 25 parking spaces - all for $1,200,000.

The listing said the property contains four industrial-sized sheds and one small dwelling, with the sheds currently in differing stages of refurbishment for tenancy.

"The cluster of buildings are ripe for the imaginative purchaser to utilise for tourism, or for commercial use," the listing says.

FOR SALE: Set on 47 “idyllic” hectares (116 acres), 306 Crofton Rd is advertised as 'negotiable' at $1,150,000, and is listed by Century 21 Plateau Lifestyle, Elders, @realty and Amanda Johnson Realty. Photo: Century 21 Plateau Lifestyle

306 Crofton Rd - $1,150,000

Situated on 47 "idyllic" hectares (116 acres), the Crofton Rd property is set on two titles.

Advertised as "negotiable" at $1,150,000, the property is listed by Century 21 Plateau Lifestyle, Elders, @realty and Amanda Johnson Realty.

The listing said the "rural escape offers both privacy, lifestyle and income from a hardwood plantation".

There is a two-bedroom steel-framed residence with modern kitchen and open-plan living or dining area, as well as separate guest accommodation.

The timber plantation contains 36,000 trees "offering substantial return on investment at harvest".

FOR SALE: Listed by Nimbin Hills Real Estate, the 68-hectare property 'Serenity Hills' 491 Stony Chute Rd is listed for $1,145,000 and is located six kilometres from Nimbin. Photo: Nimbin Hills Real Estate

'Serenity Hills' 491 Stony Chute Rd - $1,145,000

Listed by Nimbin Hills Real Estate, this Stony Chute Rd property is advertised as "Serenity Hills by name and nature".

The 68-hectare property is listed for $1,145,000 and is located six kilometres from Nimbin.

The listing said "you'll be spoiled for choice with this large, lush and extremely private acreage".

"With multiple outbuildings, steel cattle yards, loading race, and electric-fenced bull paddock make this property ideal for cattle breeders or enthusiasts," the listing says.

"Lifestylers, too, will delight in this beautiful country property which provides a great degree of comfort with high end appointments."