Folk singer chooses Ipswich to debut her new single

Madeleine McCaw, also known by her stage name of Hello Jane, will be performing at Ipswich's Studio 188 on February 28.

SHE may live on Brisbane’s northside, but singer songwriter Madeleine McCaw has wanted to perform at Studio 188 since the day it opened.

When the time came to find a venue to launch her debut single, Ms McCaw saw the Ipswich venue as the perfect place.

Ms McCaw, who goes by her stage name Hello Jane, will be delighting audiences when she takes part in the studio’s upcoming Live at the Baptist program on Friday, February 28.

“This will be my first time performing in Ipswich at Studio 188 and I’m really excited,” she said.

“Ever since the studio opened, I have wanted to perform there. I contact the studio and we had planned to do a couple of shows, but the timing never panned out.

“I then thought it would be best to make my first appearance in Ipswich when I released my new single.

Madeleine McCaw will release her debut single at Ipswich's Studio 188.

Hello Jane’s debut single release titled Everything’s Alright focuses on the challenges people face in their every day lives.

“It’s really a love song, all about relationships and how nothing is guaranteed in love or life,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, everything is all right. We can get through anything we as humans need to get through.

“The show will feature my original songs. There’s a real range of songs, from powerful ballads to upbeat songs.

“These songs are about my experience growing up, relationships, and just other human things and emotions.”

Accompanying her on stage will be a full band line up.

Additionally, two other artists will be performing on the night, Miss Elm and Maisy Taylor.

Tickets to the show are $15 each, but guests will receive a discount by using the code Hello Jane at the online checkout.

To book your tickets, log onto www.studio188.com.au.