FROM ZILZIE TO PARIS: Artist's debut on iconic catwalk

RUNWAY STYLE: Shelee Carruthers’ work has been featured on a series of dresses on the runway. Picture: Contributed

RUNWAY STYLE: Shelee Carruthers’ work has been featured on a series of dresses on the runway. Picture: Contributed

ZILZIE fluid artist Shelee Carruthers emerged in the fashion spotlight last month as her designs were used in outfits walked down the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Ms Carruthers was approached by prestigious Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen last year.

The designer had came across her work on social media and was interested in collaborating to print Ms Carruthers work on her fabrics.

Zilzie artist Shelee Carruthers has had her paintings featured on outfits on the runway at the Paris Spring/Summer 2020 Haute-Couture Fashion Week last month.

The collaboration was released on January 20 when the Paris Spring/Summer 2020 Haute-Couture Fashion Week kicked off.

The Van Herpen collection was titled Sensory Seas and featured "blooms" of Ms Carruthers' unique paintings.

"Working with Iris and her team has been an absolute delight," said Ms Carruthers.

"It's an honour to have been asked to contribute to such a fun project."

Ms Carruthers was still kicking herself that it happened.

"I couldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams," she said.

Zilzie artist Shelee Carruthers has had her paintings featured on outfits on the runway at the Paris Spring/Summer 2020 Haute-Couture Fashion Week last month.

She almost missed the opportunity.

Scrolling through her emails late one night, Ms Carruthers saw the message from Van Herpen but thought it was spam and scrolled past it.

She then vaguely read it again the next morning and saw the words Paris Fashion Week which got her attention.

Doing some research on the fashion designer, Ms Carruthers quickly realised that this was a huge deal.

Ms Carruthers then spent months going back and forth, doing works for the designer, taking photos and communicating on Skype video calls and emails.

Due to high confidentiality, she wasn't allowed to see any images of the outfits with the materials and had to wait until the fashion week launched to live stream it online.

But when saw she her designs worn by models walking down the runway, it was all worth it.

"I was crying, it was really emotional, I had worked so hard and waited so long," she said.

"To see them come to life was amazing."

Zilzie artist Shelee Carruthers has had her paintings featured on outfits on the runway at the Paris Spring/Summer 2020 Haute-Couture Fashion Week last month.

Van Herpen does two collections a year and will spend the next five months promoting this collection.

There is a chance a celebrity could buy one of the dresses - Van Herpens' pieces have long been worn by high-profile celebrities such as Celine Dion, Cara Delevingne and Cate Blanchett.

Ms Carruthers has since been approached by two other design houses to collaborate but she said she thought she would stay exclusive to Van Herpen.

Ms Carruthers released last year a course on the secret of how to do fluid art which she has been selling worldwide online.

For more information visit her website www.sheleeart.com.au