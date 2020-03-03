Floyd-Khabib boxing-MMA fight might actually work

Floyd Mayweather raised the prospect of a fight with Khabib earlier this year in a since-deleted Instagram post.

OK, NOW we're kind of interested.

At first having Khabib Nurmagomedov fight Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring seemed like an underwhelming proposition.

Most people accept Conor McGregor is the superior striker of the two UFC stars and he was comprehensively beaten by Mayweather, so what chance would the Dagestani have?

But Nurmagomedov has a proposition that could actually work.

The UFC lightweight champion told TMZ Sports his father came up with the idea of Nurmagomedov and Mayweather boxing for 11 three-minute rounds, and if both were still standing at that point the fight would conclude with five minutes of mixed martial arts.

Mayweather took his time with McGregor before finishing him in the 10th round.

Nurmagomedov would have to survive a little longer to have the opportunity to use his all-round skills on the undefeated pugilist - and then it would be Mayweather trying to hang on.

"I don't think he can knock me out in 11 rounds. And what's he going to do last round?" Nurmagomedov said.

"Five minutes with me, I'm gonna take him down, I'm going to maul this guy. What's he going to do?

"You know, of course in boxing he's very good. But I don't think he can knock me out."

Mayweather claimed last year he was "coming out of retirement in 2020" to partner with UFC president Dana White on a "spectacular event".

He pumped up potential bouts with both McGregor and Nurmagomedov in the wake of the Irish star's successful return to the Octagon in January, before deleting the post promoting a Khabib clash.

Nurmagomedov believes Mayweather - whose camp has even suggested he could box both UFC stars on the same day - is just trying to stay relevant.

"He just wanna be on top media," Nurmagomedov told TMZ.

"I saw his birthday to become 49 or 48 years old … he's almost like my father's age. I don't understand how I'm going to punch his face."

White is waiting until Nurmagomedov finally meets Tony Ferguson in a title fight next month before making any plans for him, McGregor - or Mayweather.

The UFC boss still wants to make a rematch between his two UFC stars, but admits McGregor might not want to wait that long to get paid to throw punches again.

As a bigger draw than Nurmagomedov, he might still make more sense as Mayweather's dance partner in a mixed bout - even if Khabib came up with the idea.