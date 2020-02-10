Floor mats, seat covers and battery nicked from Toyota

WHEN an Ipswich lad was caught removing the floor mats, seat covers and battery from a car, he told police he had been asked to by his mate who said they were his.

But when police looked into the matter it was found that his mate who he named as Ben Hanslow, did not own the car or been given permission to take the items.

Hanslow was then charged following a police investigation, an Ipswich court heard.

Benjamin Luke Hanslow, 37, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing at One Mile on June 13, 2019; and two charges of failing to appear in court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the man found removing the items from the Toyota gave police the phone number of Hanslow.

After being contacted Hanslow arrived to speak with police.

Sgt Dick said the matter involved a 2012 model Toyota Corolla that had been left parked at Caltex in One Mile by its true owner and was waiting to be towed.

He said police received a call at 7.15am on June 13 the person saying that a male was at the car which had its bonnet up and driver's door open.

Police arrived and saw the car mats and seat covers on the ground and the battery being taken out. A steering wheel cover and gearstick knob were also located.

The man at the car telling police his friend told him to get the items as the car was being sold and the items were his as the service station attendant had given permission.

However, service stations staff told police this was not the case.

Hanslow, seated in the dock, told the court he had no recollection of not turning up at court on the two dates but did not dispute it

"I can't remember. I don't think you are making it up," he said.

"I've got a lot going on in my life mate. Two kids at home.

"I have problems with job application appointments and job agencies."

Magistrate Kurt Fowler inquired if he had any diagnosed issues with his memory.

"No," said Hanslow.

The court heard his criminal history included stealing offences in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Hanslow was convicted and sentenced to 14 days jail for stealing that was suspended for nine months. And fined $900 for failing to appear in court.