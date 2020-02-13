Floody hell: Store inundated with ‘tonnes’ of water

A SMALL-business owner has been reduced to primitive sandbagging and funnelling measures to prevent a "tonne" of water inundating her shopfront.

Gabby Pawson, who owns the Yandina Hardware on Farrell St, claims recent streetscape works undertaken by Sunshine Coast Council have caused major flooding issues for the past three weeks.

She said the slightest downpour would trigger a flood of water to "accelerate" down the hill into the carpark and her shop.

Gabby Pawson from Yandina Hardware says recent streetscape work has changed the flow of storm water and is having a major impact on the business.

She claims water that used to run down the hill now concentrates onto her side of the road goes into pits that "can't cope" and "explodes" down the path on her side.

A council spokeswoman said they were aware of concerns raised by Ms Pawson and that officers had visited the site and were currently investigating the issue as a high priority.

However, Division 10 councillor Greg Rogerson was adamant the flooding was no

fault of council and even said he was willing to unload a "truckload" of water from the top of the block and send it down as proof.

FLOW-ON EFFECT: Water collected outside Yandina Hardware after yesterday morning’s rain. Photo: warren Lynam.

But the past three weeks of downpours have taken a toll on the business.

"We are losing stock. We have had to reduce what stock we can hold and whenever it rains, we have to be down here sandbagging and funnelling the water out," Ms Pawson said.

Gabby Pawson took this photo of water coming down her street and inundating her shop.

"Tonnes of water comes down. All of it used to go down Farrell St, now it overflows straight into the property.

"We have never had trouble in 16 years. But it's damaged our driveway, and so much dirt is running away.

"I don't know what we can do."

Lifelong Yandina resident and former Maroochy Council deputy mayor Trevor Thompson said it was a "fiasco".

Mr Thompson has a rain gauge at his home that collected 15mm on Tuesday in a "short, sharp" downpour that was enough to accelerate the water.

"It's turned the footpath into a spillway. You can see it with a naked eye," Mr Thompson said.

"This pair are only a young couple too. They can't go on like this. They can't sleep."

Ms Pawson said both she, Mr Thompson and other residents warned council months ago.

"We screamed black and blue, but no one would listen," she said.