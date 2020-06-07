Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The flight a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was on continued from Bundaberg to Gladstone.
The flight a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was on continued from Bundaberg to Gladstone.
Information

Flight with positive COVID-19 case continued to Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jun 2020 2:31 PM

QUEENSLAND'S newest confirmed COVID-19 case travelled on a flight which went from Brisbane to Bundaberg and continued to Gladstone it was revealed today.

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting people from Virgin Flight VA2905 (Alliance), Brisbane to Bundaberg last Tuesday, June 2.

This flight continued to Gladstone.

The close contact rows are 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.

Queensland Health asks passengers who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health, to call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

Anyone in Queensland experiencing a COVID-19 symptom including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, or fatigue is urged to get tested.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone covid-19 gladstone editors picks gladstone covid-19
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Monster of a show coming to Ipswich

        premium_icon Monster of a show coming to Ipswich

        News A unique experience is coming to Ipswich on June 12

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property HomeBuilder website records 100,000 hits in a day

        Tenants and landlords go to war over COVID-19 disputes

        premium_icon Tenants and landlords go to war over COVID-19 disputes

        Business Residential Tenancies Authority deals with almost 30,000 disputes