David Lems Sports Editor David Lems has been sports editor at the QT for many years, having started at the paper in 1984. He was won many awards focusing on the achievements and issues of sportspeople in the Ipswich region. Full Profile Login to follow

REFLECTING on the past is a terrific way to rekindle fine memories and see what we looked like in years gone by.

As time goes on, it's important to cherish what was achieved by so many elite Ipswich regional sportspeople.

Continuing on from some other recent sporting flashbacks, check out today's images.

Do you recognise these popular people and the sports they played in our area?

Feel welcome to offer your memories in the comments.