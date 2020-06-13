FLASHBACK: Ipswich Cup photos from the past five years

TODAY should have been the day more than 20,000 revellers donned their suits, fascinators and frocks for the biggest social event of the year, the Ipswich Cup.

Coronavirus restrictions forced the Ipswich Turf Club to make the heartbreaking call to cancel this year's event.

It's the first time the Cup has been cancelled since World War II

While many thought it was a decision that would cripple the club, Ipswich Turf Club manager Brett Kitching said it was able to maintain its financial position as crowd-free racing surged ahead.

"We're feeling for the community and there's a lot of areas doing it tough, we're just very grateful and very fortunate to be in the position we are," he said.

The decision was made back in March with hopes a scaled down race meet could be held later in the year on September 19 as the Ipswich Spring Cup.

Two races from the popular meet have been rescheduled to 18 July. They are the Eyeliner Stakes and Gai Waterhouse Classic.

In the meantime, we wanted to reminisce on some classic Cup moments and share some snippets from the past five years.

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015