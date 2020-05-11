Five ways to treat your tastebuds and support local

Emily Lochran from The Overflow Estate 1895. Wine enthusiasts can order a bottle or two from the winery's website.

THE Scenic Rim region is known for its tasty produce, delicious tipples, friendly farmers and picturesque mountain views.

It is a haven for foodies, who flock there all year round to treat their tastebuds to an array of locally grown produce, as well as wine and beer.

If you are missing some of your favourite dishes due to restrictions put in place by COVID-19, never fear, because your favourite farmers and producers are still operating online.

Here are five businesses located in the Scenic Rim where you can bring the paddock direct to your front door at the click of your mouse.

Summer Land Camel Farm owners Jeff Flood and Paul Martin show off their award-winning dairy products.

Summer Land Camels - Harrisville

Located in the quaint town of Harrisville, just a short 25 minute drive from the heart of the Ipswich CBD, is Australia's largest camel dairy and training centre.

The farm is an extremely popular tourist attraction, offering families the chance to tour the farm, as well as ride and feed the animals.

While we can't visit them personally due to COVID-19 restrictions, you can still help support the farm by purchasing their stock online.

Summer Land Camels are well known for their award-winning camel milk diary products, as well as its skin care range.

If you are after some sweet treats to enjoy, you can order products direct to your door.

Some of their dairy stock includes camel milk, Persian fetta, fromage blanc (fresh, soft cheese) and gelato. Tempt your tastebuds with a variety of gelato flavours, including vanilla, chocolate, salted caramel, honey and macadamia, as well as mixed berry.

In addition, the camel farm also sell a number of beauty products, including camel milk handwash, body cream, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, anti-ageing night cream, cleansing bars and more.

Help support by the farm by logging onto www.summerlandcamels.com.au

Some of the flavours from the Naughty Little Kids goat milk gelato range.

Naughty Little Kids - Peak Crossing

ALL of the adorable little goats at this Peak Crossing farm must be wondering where all the visitors are as they are not getting as many pats as they normally would.

While the country rides out the COVID-19 era, the owners of the farm have made the decision to cancel all farm tours until further notice.

But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on your cheese fix. On the farm's website, foodies can order goats cheese and cheese hampers online. Simply log onto www.naughtylittlekids.com.au

Peak Crossing a 26 minute drive from the Ipswich CBD, so be sure to add a visit to your diary when the farm reopens.

Kay Tommerup from Tommerup's Dairy Farm in Kerry, Scenic Rim. The farm is offering its products online for foodies to purchase.

Tommerups Dairy Farm - Kerry

THIS authentic sixth generation dairy farm is located in Kerry in the Scenic Rim, just over an hour drive from Ipswich.

When the country is not in isolation lockdown, the farm is popular with tourists looking for an authentic farm stay.

But while the farm may not be open for visitors currently, the owners are still working hard behind the scenes to keep the farm running and profitable.

Shoppers can jump onto the farm's website at www.tommerupsfarmstay.com.au to order milk fed and heritage breed free range pork, paddock-raised and bottle-fed veal, corn and grass fed paddock-raised lamb, pastured eggs, as well as jersey girl dairy products made by the farmer on the farm.

Some of the flavours available from The Overflow Estate 1895.

The Overflow Estate 1895 - Wyaralong

THIS new winery only opened its cellar doors at 1660 Beaudesert Boonah Rd, Wyaralong back in 2018.

Specialising in fresh, fruity and vibrant flavours, the estate boasts a range of European wines from its vines.

Whether you are after a Fiano, Vermentino, Montepulciano or Tempranillo, the estate's cellar door is open online. Log onto www.theoverflowestate1895.com.au.

If you want to enjoy the sunshine and the beautiful views of the lake when coronavirus restrictions are eased, it's just a quick 45 minute drive from Ipswich.

The range of craft beers available at the Scenic Rim Brewery and Cafe at Mount Alford.

Scenic Rim Brewery - Mount Alford

THIS small family owned brewery is located in the picturesque town of Mount Alford.

Known for its range of homemade tipples, the brewery is a popular watering hole for both locals and visitors., especially those from Ipswich, as it is only an hour away from the Ipswich CBD.

If you are looking for a cool, refreshing drink, the Scenic Rim Brewery have made it easy for you to purchase your favourite beverages with a simple click of the mouse.

You can order in a range of the brewery's top ales, as well as picnic platters, so you can enjoy lunch out in the countryside.

If you can't remember which one is your favourite, never fear, as there is a virtual tasting video on the website too.

Jump on their website at www.scenicrimbrewery.com.au