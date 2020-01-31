Five star chef delights foodies at new restaurant

Café 63 owner Matt Chan at his new restaurant at the Riverlink Shopping Centre.

AN experienced chef who has cooked in some of the best kitchens in Asia has opened his first restaurant in Ipswich.

Matt Chan, who has worked at a number of five star venues in Hong Kong, is now the proud owner of Cafe 63 at the Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Mr Chan started his hospitality career cooking Italian food, but then found work in hotels such as the Hyatt Regency and The Excelsior in his home country.

With more than 17 years under his chef hat, Mr Chan said he was excited to take the plunge and fulfil his dream of running his own kitchen.

“I am a little nervous, but I will push on hard and make sure this restaurant is a good one,” he said.

“I love this location because I can see there is a lot of potential here, there is a real demand for that cafe culture.

“For me, every meal has to go out perfect. That is really important.”

Tammy Schiesser, Alice Mok, Matt Chan, Yin Si Goh and Eunice Lau at the new cafe 63 restaurant at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

The menu has a wide variety of meals for diners dropping in all times of the day, but Mr Chan revealed a breakfast item was one of the most popular orders.

“Our eggs Benedict is really popular for breakfast,” Mr Chan said.

“We make a lot of them.

“We also get a lot of orders for burgers at lunch time. Our Green and Gold burger is probably one of the most popular lunch items we cook up.”

Mr Chan said he wanted to create an inviting space where people could come and catch up with friends or network.

“I love to see people come back again and again to chill and chat,” he said.

“Since we have opened we have had lots of smiling faces, which is a great start.”

This is the third Cafe 63 restaurant to open in Ipswich, along with restaurants at Winston Glades and Redbank Plains.

Up to 14 jobs were created at this new restaurant, including waiters and chefs.

Cafe 63 is located at the Riverlink Shopping Centre, opposite Aldi.

They are open seven days a week from 5.30am-9pm.