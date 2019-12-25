Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MEN CHARGED: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old have been charged but the other men are assisting with police investigations
MEN CHARGED: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old have been charged but the other men are assisting with police investigations
News

Five men in custody in relation to week-long crime spree

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
24th Dec 2019 4:24 PM | Updated: 25th Dec 2019 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE men are in custody as Rockhampton police continue investigations into a week long crime spree of alleged property offences, fuel drive-offs and arson.

A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old have been charged but the other men are assisting with police investigations.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the men were found thanks to CCTV and "good old fashioned" police work.

"We are very pleased to have five people off the streets going into Christmas break and hopefully everyone can have a quieter and safe Christmas going into the new year," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

A 21-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and was charged with domestic violence offences, two counts of stealing in relation to fuel drive-offs, two unlawful uses of a motor vehicle and two counts of arson.

While he was charged with driving the bronze Kia wagon found torched near Bunnings on Monday, he was not charged with the arson or armed hold-up of a pizza delivery driver.

Snr Sgt Peachey said his arson charges related to a Suzuki Swift allegedly torched on Port Curtis Rd on December 17.

"Further investigations are ongoing," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with arson in relation to the bronze wagon.

He was also charged with two unlawful uses of motor vehicles, stealing, a breach of bail and possession of dangerous drugs.

Three other men were taken into custody about midday Tuesday and were assisting police with their inquiries.

"We are hoping through the next day or so we will have some developments obviously in regard to armed robbery but motor vehicle stealing and unlawful use of motor vehicle," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He couldn't confirm if the men would be charged before police finished their interview process.

The 19-year-old will spend Christmas behind bars and front Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 26, while the 21-year-old's court date is January 20.

More Stories

Show More
christmas detective senior sergeant luke peachey editors picks luke peachey rockhampton police tmbcourt tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        David Trumpy Bridge nudie runner grins and giggles in jail

        premium_icon David Trumpy Bridge nudie runner grins and giggles in jail

        Crime Police took a series of triple-0 calls from overwhelmed people with the misfortune to see a naked man run across the David Trumpy Bridge.

        Attorney-General to review Ipswich alleged sex offence case

        premium_icon Attorney-General to review Ipswich alleged sex offence case

        Crime An Ipswich judge is seeking clarification after an elderly man faced child sex...

        Business as usual for garbos over Christmas break

        premium_icon Business as usual for garbos over Christmas break

        Council News Wheelie bin collection services will remain unchanged during the Christmas and New...

        Rain reprieve on cards, firefighters on standby for heat

        premium_icon Rain reprieve on cards, firefighters on standby for heat

        Weather Up to 70 rural firefighters will be ready to jump into action from Boxing Day if...