Liam Paul Druery pleaded guilty to being in possession of marijuana and a smoking utensil. Photo: Contributed
News

Fisho warned to stay away from drugs

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th Mar 2020 2:30 AM
A MARYBOROUGH magistrate has warned a commercial fisherman to stay away from drugs if he wants to keep his family life and career on the right track.

Liam Paul Druery pleaded guilty yesterday to being in possession of marijuana and a smoking utensil.

Druery was caught when police executed a search warrant on February 14.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai told Magistrate Terry Duroux officers found 0.5g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Natasha McKeough said it had been some time since the 31-year-old last appeared in court.

Ms McKeough said Druery had maintained employment since he left school and was wanting to pursue his skipper's ticket.

She argued fines were still within range.

Mr Duroux agreed and warned Druery to stay away from drugs.

"You are a hardworking man, have an eight-year-old son and clear career aspirations. We both know drugs have the ability to ruin someone's life," he said.

Mr Duroux imposed a $600 fine.

The conviction was recorded.

