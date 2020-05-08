First look inside travel king’s incredible house

A render of the facade of the house being built for Queensland millionaire James Pherous in New Farm.

IT'S one of Brisbane's most controversial and anticipated homes, and now we've been treated to a sneak peek inside the mansion of travel king James Pherous.

The millionaire Queenslander is building a four-level, six-bedroom house on an 1100 sqm block of land at 33 Moray St, New Farm, at a reported cost of more than $20 million.

The site at 33 Moray St, New Farm, where the home of James Pherous is being built.

Mr Pherous, who founded Corporate Travel Management, paid $11.3 million for the prime riverfront site in 2018 and Brisbane City Council approved the building application for construction of the home in June last year.

Tim Stewart Architects has designed the spectacular home, called Iron House, and has just released the first inside renders of some of the rooms, which have been designed to reflect Brisbane's riverside cliffs and the layers of the river landscape.

A render of a living/dining area in the house at 33 Moray St, New Farm.

The approved plans for the home comprise a media room, office, study, laundry and stone-cladded living, dining and kitchen terrace on the upper ground level.

Level one will include a muted timber master suite with dressing room and ensuite, surrounded by elevated gardens. There will be a further five ensuited bedrooms.

A render of a living area inside the home proposed for 33 Moray St, New Farm. Source: Tim Stewart Architects on Instagram.

On the fourth level, there will be a roof terrace with a lap pool, an entertainment room with kitchenette and guest quarters.

And the basement level will feature an ultra-modern wine cellar, games room and gym leading to a clifftop pool.

An aerial shot of the riverfront site where James Pherous is building a mansion.

But the clifftop pool is proving controversial, with Mr Pherous taking Brisbane City Council to court in a bid to get the green light to build the pool along his boundary, on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Brisbane River, the New Farm Riverwalk and Kangaroo Point.

Thirteen people, including neighbours in surrounding apartment blocks, have made submissions to council to complain about the size of the home, court documents show.

A render of the master bedroom, featuring a lounge.

Originally published as First look inside travel king's incredible house

A render of one of the bedrooms in the house being built at 33 Moray St, New Farm.

The wine cellar in the house in New Farm.