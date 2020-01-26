FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X event

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

News EERIE VIEW: Fireys share Deepwater blaze images from...

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

LOOK BACK: Martin Geddes and Ingvar Masson show their blacksmith skills during the Ipswich Heritage Day at Cooneana Heritage Centre.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Cooneana's 150th anniversary

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

Hail at Patchs Beach.

News PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild...

ISAAC Emmanuel Roberts, 35, from Toowoomba, is facing drugs charges that carry the maximum death penalty.

News premium_icon How Isaac went from Downlands schoolboy to Bali...

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

News GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

News PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage...

Beautiful bush bees taking cover from a storm.

Community 'Bush bees taking cover from a storm'

Lifesaving

FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X event

by
26th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: 11:31 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

AS TOP athletes prepare to push themselves to the limit tomorrow, Sunshine Coast residents have got the first glimpse at the inaugural Nutri Grain Iron X obstacle course.

The epic course has been assembled for the standalone lifesaving event, which combines traditional elite iron racing with innovative ocean and fitness disciplines.

Top Sunshine Coast athletes like Jordan Mercer and Lincoln Dews will compete in the event, as well as a host of top national and international iron men and women.

Nutri Grain Iron X is on January 27 at Mooloolaba Beach with a Sea FM Live DJ performance to kick things off at 11am. The event will be televised live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 1pm Queensland time.

iron x lifesaving mooloolaba nutri grain iron x photo gallery sport
The Sunshine Coast Daily