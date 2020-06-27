First glimpse of Lara Bingle’s new baby

The now rarely seen mum-of-three was photographed with her baby boy this week – these are among news.com.au’s best celebrity pics of the week.

How times have changed for Lara Bingle.

The model's old life in Australia used to see her photographed on a near daily basis, but since moving to LA and starting a family with husband Sam Worthington the model is rarely seen or photographed in public.

The mum-of-three was spotted with her newborn baby boy and five-year-old son Rocket while picking up a new skateboard the day after her 33rd birthday.

She’s a long way from getting papped in Bondi these days. Picture: RF/Coleman-Rayner

Her son Rocket joined them for their trip to the skate shop. Picture: RF/Coleman-Rayner

EVERYONE ELSE

Kylie Jenner escaped her LA mansion in a corsetted top that surely wasn't the most comfortable outfit for dinner.

Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux and his guns took his dog out for a walk in Central Park in NYC.

Nothing like getting papped while picking up some dog poo. Picture: Backgrid

Helena Bonham Carter was seen wearing some very comfortable-slash-eccentric shoes while getting some ice cream in London.

Helena being Helena. Picture: Backgrid

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey escaped Los Angeles for Sardinia after her husband was accused of unwanted sexual encounters by two women.

Picture: Backgrid

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas seen looking very much in love again this week - along with the most walked dogs in Hollywood.

Clearly still in the honeymoon phase. Picture: Paparazzi Podcast/Backgrid

Tattooed model Amber Rose was spotted out in Venice.

Her face tattoos read ‘Bash Slash’ after her son and partner. Picture: Shutterstock

Actor couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie attended a pop up drive-in in LA.

Cute couple. Picture: Shutterstock

Coco Austin shared this photo of herself hitting the gym.

Working hard. Picture: cocoaustin/Instagram

Newsflash - Emily Ratajkowski went blonde this week.

She posted her transformation to Instagram which surely angered all hairdressers everywhere – no, you can’t go blonde in one sitting. Picture: emrata/Instagram

Rarely photographed together couple Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone were spotted en route to celebrate her 23rd birthday on a super yacht.

And finally, the royal family posted one of their sweetest photos ever of Prince Charles and Prince William in celebration of Father's Day in the UK.

Harry, where are you? Picture: Kensington Palace via AP

- Victoria Nielsen is news.com.au's picture editor

Originally published as First glimpse of Lara Bingle's new baby