Firefighter dead, several injured, after truck rolls

A firey has died in New South Wales after a fire truck rolled over close to Albury.

Two colleagues also suffered burns in the incident near Jingellic, east of Albury.

"It's believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds," the RFS tweeted on Monday evening.

Speaking to news.com.au, NSW Fire and Rescue said they were called at 5.52pm to River Road at Jingellic to an RFS truck.

#NSWRFS confirms that a volunteer firefighter has died this evening near Jingellic. A further 2 firefighters have suffered burns.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley Fire, about 70km east of #Albury. It’s believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds. — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 30, 2019

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley fire at the time which has burned more than 2000 hectares and placing isolated properties under imminent threat on Monday.

The two injured firefighters would be treated in hospital.

A second vehicle working in the same area was also blown over and the firefighter on board has been transported to hospital.

The RFS said its thoughts were with all the firefighter's families, friends and fellow brigade members.

Speaking after the tragedy, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the news was, "Just heartbreaking."

"A brave firefighter has lost their life protecting the community east of Albury. Words fail at times like this," she said.