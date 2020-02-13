Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fire truck has been caught in floodwater after a road partially collapsed during torrential rain.
A fire truck has been caught in floodwater after a road partially collapsed during torrential rain.
Weather

Fire truck gets stuck in Coast floodwaters

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Feb 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A fire truck has become caught in floodwater at Helensvale after a road partially collapsed underneath it during today's extreme weather.

The crew were leaving a call-out along Siganto Dr shortly before 12pm when they were stopped by flooding across the road.

The truck has partially tipped onto its side. Photo: Twitter / Bianca Stone
The truck has partially tipped onto its side. Photo: Twitter / Bianca Stone

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed they attempted to turn around but the shoulder of the road collapsed, tipping the truck.

It's unclear how they plan to remove the vehicle.

The incident came after heavy rain caused Saltwater Creek - which runs under Siganto Dr - to rise, flooding the street.

rain road collapse weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: The drug dealers and users of Ipswich

        premium_icon NAMED: The drug dealers and users of Ipswich

        Crime From being busted with more than a $1 million worth of marijuana from a McDonald’s restaurant to smuggling drugs into prison through a love letter.

        CORONAVIRUS: Will it impact start of university semester?

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Will it impact start of university semester?

        News Ipswich schools provide update on students kept in isolation.

        ‘Glitch’ forces council to overturn own unlawful decision

        premium_icon ‘Glitch’ forces council to overturn own unlawful decision

        News A “GLITCH” has forced the Lockyer council to overturn a decision

        Days of rain brings flood warnings for region

        premium_icon Days of rain brings flood warnings for region

        News More rain and thunderstorms are forecast for today.