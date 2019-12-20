Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

Navarone Farrell
by
20th Dec 2019 1:09 PM

Advice: 548 Kipper Creek Rd, Dundas

STAY INFORMED: Kipper Creek (east of Wivenhoe Dam) bushfire as at 12.15pm Fri 20 Dec
Bushfire warning level: ADVICE
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises a bushfire continues to burn in Kipper Creek.
You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.
Currently as at 12.15pm Friday 20 December, a slow-moving bushfire continues to burn near Kipper Creek Road, Dundas.
QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are working to contain the fire.
The fire is producing a lot of smoke and may be visible to residents in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions and as far away as Mount Nebo and Mount Glorious.
People in the area may be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.
Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Response Date: 11/12/2019, 7:17 PM
Vehicles on Scene: 9
Vehicles on Route: 1
Last Update: 20/12/2019, 12:29 PM

More Stories

Show More
bushfire fire fire alert qfes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        premium_icon Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        Offbeat Women prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need thanks to a new program.

        30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        premium_icon 30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        Crime From using meth to manage back pain and jumping behind the wheel, to ramping a ute...

        Keep the presents Santa, there’s something else we want

        premium_icon Keep the presents Santa, there’s something else we want

        News There’s one Christmas wish on everyone’s list this year and it’s not ponies, bikes...

        Teenage girl missing from quiet Ipswich suburb

        Teenage girl missing from quiet Ipswich suburb

        News Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl...