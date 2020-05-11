Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Digital art for the tele
Digital art for the tele
TV

‘F***ing hack’: Sunrise suffers awkward F-bomb blooper

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
11th May 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Channel 7 suffered two embarrassing bloopers when off-air conversations were accidentally broadcast on Weekend Sunrise last week.

Host Matt Doran crossed live to reporter Sarah Greenhalgh during a segment about Italy's COVID-19 death toll, but a technical glitch instead showed footage of former jockey Simon Marshall dropping the F-bomb on Sportsbet's Insider Trading show.

Channel 7 suffers F-bomb blooper during Weekend Sunrise broadcast
Channel 7 suffers F-bomb blooper during Weekend Sunrise broadcast

"Italy has become the first country in the European Union to register more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths as restrictions begin to lift. Let's go to Seven News Europe correspondent Sarah Greenhalgh who's in Rome where there's a very different atmosphere," Doran said.

As Greenhalgh began, footage switched to Marshall who was preparing to go to air on 7 TWO and he dropped an F-bomb after clumsily dropping his script on the floor.

Moments later, a second F-bomb was dropped during off-air conversation between form analyst Julian Valance and racing trader Ben Clifton and viewers heard - "He's a f***ing hack."

Sarah Greenhalgh crossing into Channel 7 from Italy.
Sarah Greenhalgh crossing into Channel 7 from Italy.

It's unclear who exactly made the comment or who they were discussing, as first reported by TV Blackbox.

Confidential has contacted Channel 7 for comment.

The embarrassing blunder comes three years after Channel 7's Adelaide newsreader Jessica Adamson accidentally muttered "f***" during a live news bulletin.

Originally published as 'F***ing hack': Sunrise suffers awkward F-bomb blooper

And the Sportsbet footage that was played instead.
And the Sportsbet footage that was played instead.

More Stories

Show More
channel 7 f-bomb tv bloopers weekend sunrise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fun to begin with return of juniors

        premium_icon Fun to begin with return of juniors

        Sport The Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association have announced a date for the return of coaching programs.

        GALLERY: Wining and dining at Eat Local Week

        premium_icon GALLERY: Wining and dining at Eat Local Week

        News Check out the best pictures of the previous Eat Local Week events

        Busy night for emergency services

        premium_icon Busy night for emergency services

        News Busy night for emergency services

        IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court