Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Close to $100 million has been poured into poker machines in the past year.
Close to $100 million has been poured into poker machines in the past year.
News

Find out how much money is pouring through our pokies

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
24th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Millions of dollars is poured into poker machines in Ipswich every year, with local machine expenditure nearly topping $100 million in 2019.

A total of $98,144,369.14 went through local machines in the past year, a $2.3 million jump on the year before.

The start of the financial new year featured a significant increase in pokies expenditure, with the figure jumping from more than $7 million to more than $9 million in Ipswich, after tax time.

Alliance for Gambling Reform Chief Advocate Tim Costello said Australia could no longer afford to sustain the unfathomable impacts of the gambling harm associated with such disturbingly high losses.

“Gambling harm encompasses everything from the loss of homes and relationships to the loss of lives through deaths by suicide associated with gambling harm,” Mr Costello said.

An Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation spokesman said it’s mandatory for certain people involved in Queensland’s liquor and gaming industries to have the appropriate certification in the responsible service of gambling (RSG).

“In relation to gaming machines, there are specific measures that aim to encourage responsible gambling behaviours, such as a $5 maximum bet and note acceptor limits which prevent patrons from inserting notes once the credit on a machine exceeds $100 for machines in clubs and pubs,” the said.

The State Government delivers free confidential problem gambling counselling, including the 24 hour, seven day a week Gambling Helpline 1800 858 858.

gambling ipswich ipswich gambling poker machines pokies
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council pulls out of Ekka, food festival attendance

        premium_icon Council pulls out of Ekka, food festival attendance

        News They’re two of the biggest cultural events in Queensland, but a local council won’t be attending them.

        MP addresses questions of possible return to council

        premium_icon MP addresses questions of possible return to council

        News For one local pollie, the choice to leave council for another role has stood the...

        Mystery surrounds impacts of Somerset Dam safety upgrade

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds impacts of Somerset Dam safety upgrade

        News Unanswered questions, undated letters and unconfirmed commitments

        Man faces historic child sex charges allegedly groomed boys

        premium_icon Man faces historic child sex charges allegedly groomed boys

        Crime An man will face court next month on more than 50 child sex offences