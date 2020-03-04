Bluesfest is looking for the country's best buskers

One of the competitors in the Grommets category of the Bluesfest Busking Competition last year.

ENTRIES to the 2020 Bluesfest Busking competition close tomorrow.

With the competition now in its 17th year, organisers said in a statement "a new era" was emerging as they "continue to transform and up the stakes of the competition".

This year, finalists will be given the chance to play what could be the most important gig of their life on the Bluesfest Delta Stage in front of an international audience.

"The Bluesfest Busking Comp is the perfect platform for unsigned, original Australian artists to showcase their talents to an untapped audience, an opportunity by providing a key stepping stone for your musical career development," the statement read.

The competition will be held in the week leading up to Bluesfest.

The Grommet semi-finals will be held at 10am on April 4 at Byron Youth Centre

The Open semi-finals will be at Byron Bay Brewery from 5pm on April 5 and 6.

Finals will be held at The Beach Hotel from 5pm on April 8.

For links to apply and for more information about the competition, keep an eye on the Bluesfest ­Busking Comp Facebook and ­Instagram pages and visit www.bluesfest.com.au/bluesfest-busking-competition.