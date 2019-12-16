Final days to pick up a food hamper in time for Christmas

Staff and volunteers from Ipswich Food Barn. Families have until the end of this week to pick up food hampers.

Staff and volunteers from Ipswich Food Barn. Families have until the end of this week to pick up food hampers.

FAMILIES who find themselves in crisis will be able to pick up a food hamper at Ipswich Food Barn this week.

Staff and volunteers have prepared themselves for a busy week, expecting an influx of needy families coming in to pick up bread, grocery items and fresh produce.

Ipswich Food Barn supervisor Leanne Taylor said hampers will be available Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Friday being the last opportunity this year for families to pick up items.

“We will be closed from then until early January to give our staff a much needed holiday,” she said.

“We are limited at the moment with our food, but if families can come in first thing in the mornings, we will do our best to help them with a hamper.

“On Friday, we will be starting hampers at 8am and doing them until 1pm, or until we sell out.

“If you are really in need, we will be able to help you out with a free tea, coffee or meal.”

Bread is available daily and fresh produce such as apples will be available from tomorrow morning.

“Everyone is welcome to come on down,” Ms Taylor said.

“All you need to do is bring your identification with you.”

Ipswich Food Barn is located at 1 Darling St East, Woodend, with doors opening at 8am. The organisation normally stays open until 2pm, but due to the heat, staff are closing the doors earlier, so it is best to be there straight up.

For more information, phone 3496 1514.