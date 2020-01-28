Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A relieved Roger Federer gestures to the crowd after beating Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
A relieved Roger Federer gestures to the crowd after beating Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
Tennis

Federer survives to fight another day

by Melissa Woods, AAP
28th Jan 2020 6:06 PM

ROGER Federer has survived seven match points to book an Australian Open semi- final berth with a miraculous win over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren.

Hampered by an apparent back injury, the six-time champion appeared headed for a shock exit against the world No.100 before rallying for a rousing 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 victory.

It earned the 38-year-old, 20-time major champion a record-extending 46th grand slam semi-final appearance - and an incredible 15th in Melbourne.

australian open roger federer tennys sandgren
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers put in hard yards before first day of school

        premium_icon Teachers put in hard yards before first day of school

        Education Four graduate teachers are part of the team at the new primary school.

        WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

        premium_icon WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

        Crime Gatton police struck it lucky when a Fernvale man made a dumb mistake at a crime...

        These songs are the best ones to boost your work out

        premium_icon These songs are the best ones to boost your work out

        News This is why listening to music improves your health.

        ELECTION: Full list of council candidate donations

        premium_icon ELECTION: Full list of council candidate donations

        Council News COUNCIL candidate donations have exceeded $66,000