Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 24-year-old fruit picker remains isolated in Bundaberg after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday.
The 24-year-old fruit picker remains isolated in Bundaberg after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday.
Health

Fears for potential COVID-19 cluster in Queensland

by Gavin Fernando and Ben Graham
10th Jun 2020 2:40 PM

Almost 50 Australians remain in quarantine after a fruit picker with COVID-19 flew through Brisbane from Melbourne and on to central Queensland.

The 24-year-old remains isolated in Bundaberg after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday.

He travelled from Melbourne to Bundaberg via Brisbane to work on a fruit farm as an exempt seasonal worker.

More than 230 people who came into contact with the man were tested for the virus, including 147 workers - all of whom tested negative - and workers at a pop-up clinic at his accommodation in Bundaberg.

There are now 44 people still in quarantine after coming in contact with the man.

Authorities will conduct a round of follow-up tests later this week.

Globally, there have been more than 7.2 million known coronavirus infections, with a global death toll of 409,617.

In Australia there have been 7274 cases, with 3117 in NSW, 1062 in Queensland, 1691 in Victoria, 440 in South Australia, 599 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the NT.

Originally published as Fears for potential Queensland cluster

coronavirus coronavirusqld editors picks fruit pickers virus cluster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears rail plan ‘too far gone’ to save 180 houses

        premium_icon Fears rail plan ‘too far gone’ to save 180 houses

        News Despite more than 180 houses in its path and vehement opposition from 10 of the 13 local councillors, a proposed freight train line is unlikely to change.

        IN COURT: Full names of 87 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 87 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        State’s top universities revealed in latest world rankings

        premium_icon State’s top universities revealed in latest world rankings

        Education Queensland’s top universities risen up rankings SEE THE LIST

        Vital charity finds solution to traffic problems

        premium_icon Vital charity finds solution to traffic problems

        News Clients have lined the streets since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.